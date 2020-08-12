Stacey Solomon sends fans wild in the dreamiest rainbow summer dress

Stacey Solomon loves to experiment with bold shades, pastel pieces, and rainbow designs, and her latest look certainly brought a pop of colour to our screens. Sending Loose Women viewers wild on Wednesday, the mum-of-three joined the panel from her home in Essex via live stream, and fans couldn't keep their eyes off of her dreamy summer dress. Wearing a leopard tiered midi from Never Fully Dressed, Stacey looked as lovely as ever in her multi-coloured frock, which she paired with statement hoop earrings. Sweeping her caramel hair into a half-up-half-down style, the TV star completed her look with sunkissed, dewy makeup.

Stacey Solomon shares her brilliant back to school essentials - and you can buy them on Amazon!

Stacey Solomon wears gorgeous orange jumpsuit on family staycation

Stacey posted pictures of her summer dress on Instagram

Loving her look? While Stacey's exact dress is no longer available to shop, we've found a stylish alternative perfect for the heatwave. Reduced from £79 to £63.20, this floral midi features a tiered skirt similar to Stacey's. Sure to make a statement with its crew neck and crisscross cami straps at the back, we can see this gorgeous dress paired with nude strappy heels and a Parisian pink clutch bag. Looking for something more casual? Team with flat sandals or espadrilles and a crossbody bag.

Stacey Solomon's genius heatwave hack is here to save you

Warehouse floral midi dress, reduced from £79 to £63.20, ASOS

Revered for her fun and colourful sense of style, Stacey often has her fans flocking to the shops to get their hands on her favourite pieces. Back in July, the Loose Women star wowed in a rainbow-coloured, sparkly tracksuit which she coordinated with crisp white trainers before heading out for work meetings.

She was also spotted wearing a psychedelic pyjama set. Taking to Instagram, Stacey revealed that she had just gotten her youngest son, one-year-old Rex, dressed and ready for the day, writing: "Got Pickle dressed (upstairs just so I could get my shelf in the montage) he loves sitting up on his boxes." We can't wait to see what else Stacey wears this summer!

Stacey Solomon wears gorgeous peach star print playsuit on dreamy staycation – but fans are confused

