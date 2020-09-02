Vogue Williams looks flawless with new hair extensions The Irish star's hair is so long!

Vogue Williams paid a visit to the hairdresser on Wednesday, taking to Instagram shortly after leaving the salon to show off her glossy new hair extensions.

As the Heart Radio host walked down the street, shiny new locks in tow, she told her social media followers: "I've just gotten my extensions done again. She got them out, and back in, and cut, and styled within two hours, which is amazing.

"Fox and Vamp is really close to me in Chelsea, amazing if you ever want to get extensions."

The mother-of-two continued: "I use the Great Lengths and I use the Tapes, but I usually get them done…"

We are so jealous of Vogue's hair!

Hilariously, Vogue then trailed off, saying: "I'm very aware I'm talking to my camera now and people are behind me."

The model then added: "But I usually get them dome with Ceira Lambert and I obviously can't do that at the moment because I can't get home. So thankfully I was still able to get them done."

It's not the first time in recent weeks that Vogue has wowed after a visit to the hairdresser.

In August, the 34-year-old had her tresses dyed blonder than ever, saying: "I'm actually so delighted I went and got my hair done. How good is that colour? It's probably my favourite hair colour I've ever had."

Vogue hilariously remarked that there were people behind her

It's been a magical summer for Vogue and her husband Spencer Matthews, who welcomed their second child, a daughter named Gigi, in July.

The couple also share Theo, who will be two this month.

Speaking to HELLO! shortly after the arrival of her first daughter, Vogue explained that she was trying to prevent any sibling rivalry between Theodore and his baby sister.

"He's been getting a lot of presents off a lot of people. It's like Christmas in this house," the doting mum hilariously revealed.

