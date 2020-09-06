Kelly Brook enjoys romantic boat trip with boyfriend Jeremy – and wait until you see the views The Heart Radio presenter took a trip to Norfolk

Kelly Brook once again proved that UK staycations can be just as exciting as international holidays when she shared several glimpses inside her romantic boat trip with boyfriend Jeremy Parisi.

The Heart Radio star revealed the pair spent their Sunday cruising around Norfolk on a wooden boat with their adorable Cavapoo puppy Teddy.

Kelly Brook and her boyfriend Jeremy Parisi enjoyed a romantic boat trip in Norfolk

"Morning @coastalexplorationcompany," Kelly captioned a video on her Instagram Stories, showing Jeremy untying the sail on the boat while she sipped on a cup of tea. However, the pair still had a professional skipper on board to ensure their safety as they explored the North Norfolk coast, and he even helped them cook a fry up breakfast!

Kelly and Jeremy also got a chance to hop off the boat to forage marsh samphire, which is a salty, succulent plant which can be cooked and served with butter or olive oil. The pair appeared to add it to their eggs, which were fried over a mini portable hot plate. "How do you like your eggs?! Salty?!" Kelly joked.

Kelly and Jeremy enjoyed a fried breakfast on the boat

She then shared a video of cooked vine tomatoes, mushrooms and bacon with a teapot nearby, writing: "Cooking brekkie out on the marsh." And the food combined with the beautiful marsh views looks like the perfect way to start the day!

However, it was clearly a cold morning as the 40-year-old could be seen dressed in a green woolly hat and yellow waterproof jacket – a wise choice of outfit considering the unpredictable UK weather.

The Heart Radio star showed off the stunning views on Instagram

The romantic boat trip is not the first staycation Kelly and Jeremy have enjoyed over the summer. The pair also spent time at the luxury, members-only, Babington House in Somerset before moving on to Devon, with their trip including a scenic hike down East Portlemouth & Gara Rock Trail in Salcombe.

