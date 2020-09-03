You would never guess Kelly Brook's chic leather trousers were £29.99 from Zara The star has showed off another bargain buy

Kelly Brook has been shopping at Zara! The star looked gorgeous in a neutral look from the high street brand as she headed to work at Heart Radio on Wednesday.

MORE: Michelle Keegan's eye-catching rainbow dress is finally back in stock

You won't believe the price tag of her gorgeous tan trousers. The leather might be faux, but we reckon Kelly's got the luxe look for less here – and even better, they're still in stock at £29.99.

Kelly rocked faux leather trousers from Zara

The model's crisp white shirt is from Zara, too, chosen for her by fashion stylist Ellie Lola. Kelly gave it her seal of approval on her Instagram Stories from the studio, writing: "Love just a nice white shirt…"

Loading the player...



WATCH: Kelly Brook shows off stunning hair change

She finished her look with a pair of neutral Christian Louboutin heels and a classic quilted Chanel bag.

Kelly often wows fans with her affordable fashion looks - particularly with her bargain picks from Tesco's fashion range F&F. On Tuesday, she looked gorgeous in a pair of skinny jeans from the supermarket's collection, which cost from just £18 to £22.

Kelly wearing her favourite F&F dress

Back in August, she showed off another pretty piece from the range, wearing a beautiful floral dress with a flattering leg split. "Out yesterday in my favourite @fandfclothing summer dress," she captioned her photo.

MORE: Holly Willoughby picks up M&S essentials in low-key outfit

Incredibly, the dress will only set you back £22, but Kelly's followers have already revealed the frock is selling out fast in stores. One Tesco employee commented: "The dress on my department is vanishing quick. I love the sleeves and more so the split detail. You look absolutely fab in it."

Others were quick to compliment Kelly on her glowing summer beauty look, complete with natural makeup and her caramel hair loose in a straight style. "I need this dress," another wrote and a third added: "You look fantastic Kelly."