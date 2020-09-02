Kelly Brook's perfect skinny jeans are a bargain from Tesco The Heart FM star is an ambassador for the supermarket's clothing range

Finding the perfect pair of jeans is a never-ending struggle for many, but Kelly Brook has done the hard work for us – and they're a bargain from Tesco!

The Heart FM star, who is an ambassador for the supermarket's affordable clothing range F&F, looked incredible on Tuesday in a pair of the store's figure-hugging skinny jeans.

Ranging from just £18 - £22 depending on style, Kelly looked super stylish, and more importantly, comfortable, in what appeared to be a pair of the brand's 'Contour' jeans – which "pull you in with none of the discomfort denim can bring".

Kelly teamed her jeans with a gorgeous snake print blouse by Zara. The versatile design could be easily dressed up or down thanks to its classic pussybow neckline and dramatic puffed sleeves.

It's not the first time recently that Kelly has wowed fans in a purse-friendly F&F number.

Just last month, she donned a picture-perfect floral midi from the supermarket's own clothing brand, showing off the puffed sleeves, flattering floaty skirt and leg splits.

"Out Yesterday in my Fav @fandfclothing Summer Dress," Kelly wrote alongside a photo of her look.

The Heart Radio presenter has worn this frock on several occasions

Incredibly, the dress will only set you back £22, but with its cool price tag, fans have already revealed the frock is selling out fast in stores. One Tesco employee said: "The dress on my department is vanishing quick. I love the sleeves and more so the split detail. You look absolutely fab in it."

Others were quick to compliment Kelly on her pretty summer look, which she finished off with natural makeup and her caramel hair loose in an effortlessly straight style. "I need this dress," another wrote and a third added: "You look fantastic Kelly."

One thing's for sure, Kelly is fast becoming Instagram's most popular fashionista!

