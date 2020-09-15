We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Ruth Langsford commanded attention for all the right reasons on Tuesday's Loose Women – looking like a boss in her super-flattering power suit.

The TV star left fans swooning over her beige tailored trousers and matching jacket – adding a pop of colour with some leopard print heels from Dune and a white Mango blouse.

Ruth's particular suit is from Karen Millen – and both items are currently in the sale!

SHOP: Ruth Langsford's £26 hair treatment for fixing split ends is a game-changer

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth Langsford announces exciting fashion news!

The 'Clean Tailored Wide Leg Trousers' have been reduced to £76.30 from £109 and feature a lightly flared leg, high waist, a sleek hidden-zip front and side pockets.

The 'Clean Tailored Jacket' features a concealed fastening, button detailing on the sleeves and side pockets. It's currently reduced to £111.30 from £159, so you'd better be quick if you want to add this classic staple to your wardrobe because we predict it will sell out fast!

Ruth Langsford rocked her power suit

Sharing a boomerang of her strutting along the Loose Women corridors, Ruth wrote: "Oooh Suits you!! Trouser suit I’m for @loosewomen today from @karen_millen Animal Print shoes @dune_london White too @mango."

Clean Tailored Jacket, £111.30, Karen Millen

Needless to say, her fans loved the change from her floaty dresses, with one commenting: "The trouser suit looks great on you Ruth." While another added: "Gorgeous as usual love the trouser suit."

SHOP: Work outfit essentials for Autumn/Winter 2020: Go back to work in style

Clean Tailored Wide Leg Trousers, £76.30, Karen Millen

Ruth returned to the Loose Women panel on Monday, making a stylish entrance in a white silky shirt from Marks and Spencer, which she paired with black trousers and her trusty leopard print heels.

Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, Ruth is fast becoming a fashion icon thanks to her hugely popular QVC collection.

In an exciting new development, last Wednesday the star took to Instagram to share her latest launch with her followers - and unsurprisingly, it was a complete sell-out.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.