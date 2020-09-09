Ruth Langsford has some exciting news for her fashion fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford is expanding her clothing range with QVC, and her fans can't wait! The star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her latest launch with her followers - and we predict a sell-out.

The presenter, who is known for rocking gorgeous knitwear on This Morning, is introducing a jumper to her collection in time for Autumn - and it's currently reduced at a big discount.

MORE: Andrea McLean's Zara jumpsuit is the ultimate staple for autumn

Animal print jumper, £44.98, QVC

"Excited to show you my new Snakeprint jumper which will be this Friday’s TSV on @qvcuk! It's available to pre-order on the website now though if you think you'd like one! Click the link in my bio," she captioned her post on Instagram, sharing a gorgeous video of herself modelling the new knit.

While the official price of the knit is set to be £55, the jumper is currently available for £44.98 - but only for a limited time.

Ruth twirled in her new jumper on Instagram

The printed jumper will come in five colours and features Ruth's favourite V neckline, zip details at the hem and a bold animal print pattern. We can totally see her styling this up with her favourite jeans or tailored trousers!

As usual, fans were quick to comment on how excited they were to shop the star's range, with one writing: "Very nice, love that top, nice choice of colours as well, as usual you look great wearing it!" while another added: "OMG! I love these!"

MORE: Holly Willoughby rocks schoolgirl shoes on This Morning like we never expected

Ruth recently teased new launches in an Instagram Q&A

Other popular pieces in Ruth's collection include her faux leather jacket, her flattering belted midi dress and her gorgeous jersey jumpsuit. Perhaps we may even see her rocking some glittering party dresses come Christmas.

In August, the presenter even teased that she may be offering a shoe line soon. During an Instagram Q&A, one fan asked if there might be a footwear range in her future - and Ruth replied: "A shoe range? I don't know if I'm allowed to say. Watch this space…"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.