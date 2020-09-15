Maya Jama surprises in the chicest leather co-ord

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Enjoying a night out on the town with her good friend Maxi Millz, Maya Jama headed to The Ivy Chelsea Garden on Monday, wearing the chicest leather co-ord – and we need it. Dressed to impress in culottes and a matching blazer, the radio star accessorised her ensemble with a black bandeau-style crop top and gold jewellery.

Maya was spotted at The Ivy Chelsea Garden

As for her hair and makeup, she wore her dark hair down in loose curls and opted for a natural and glowy complexion. Dusting her eyes in a brown shadow complete with statement lashes, she opted for lightly bronzed cheeks and a berry kissed gloss – flawless!

Obsessed with her outfit? We've rounded up a number of stylish alternatives from some of our favourite brands, including Mango, ASOS and Zara.

Totalling £189.98, Mango is selling this structured blazer for £49.99, which comes with leather culottes, priced at £139.99. Team your new outfit with heeled sandals and statement earrings before heading out on date night or drinks with the girls.

Leather blazer, £49.99, Mango

Leather culottes, £139.99, Mango

We're obsessed with this shirt and short set from Zara. The loose-fitting blouse costs just £25.99, while the shorts are £19.99 – bargain!

Loose-fitting shirt, £25.99, Zara

Shorts with pockets, £19.99, Zara

This co-ord might not be made from leather, but the principles are pretty much the same. Priced at just £18, ASOS is selling this matching short and blazer combo. Ideal for creating the perfect sleep-to-street style, it's as chic as it is affordable.

Club L London slinky bodycon longline short co ord, £18, ASOS

Effortlessly cool, Maya often turns heads in her show-stopping outfits and co-ords seem to be her go-to at the moment. Earlier this month she donned a peach blazer and shorts, before heading to the STK restaurant in London for dinner. Finishing her ensemble with a plain white t-shirt, gold flat sandals, and a beige woven handbag, the radio DJ looked as lovely as ever.

