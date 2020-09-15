﻿
maya-jama

Maya Jama surprises in the chicest leather co-ord

Maya headed to dinner with Maxi Millz

Megan Bull

Enjoying a night out on the town with her good friend Maxi Millz, Maya Jama headed to The Ivy Chelsea Garden on Monday, wearing the chicest leather co-ord – and we need it. Dressed to impress in culottes and a matching blazer, the radio star accessorised her ensemble with a black bandeau-style crop top and gold jewellery. 

maya-jama

Maya was spotted at The Ivy Chelsea Garden

As for her hair and makeup, she wore her dark hair down in loose curls and opted for a natural and glowy complexion. Dusting her eyes in a brown shadow complete with statement lashes, she opted for lightly bronzed cheeks and a berry kissed gloss – flawless! 

Obsessed with her outfit? We've rounded up a number of stylish alternatives from some of our favourite brands, including MangoASOS and Zara.

Totalling £189.98, Mango is selling this structured blazer for £49.99, which comes with leather culottes, priced at £139.99. Team your new outfit with heeled sandals and statement earrings before heading out on date night or drinks with the girls. 

mango-blazer

Leather blazer, £49.99, Mango

mango-culottes

Leather culottes, £139.99, Mango

We're obsessed with this shirt and short set from Zara. The loose-fitting blouse costs just £25.99, while the shorts are £19.99 – bargain!

zara-shirt

Loose-fitting shirt, £25.99, Zara

zara-shorts

Shorts with pockets, £19.99, Zara

This co-ord might not be made from leather, but the principles are pretty much the same. Priced at just £18, ASOS is selling this matching short and blazer combo. Ideal for creating the perfect sleep-to-street style, it's as chic as it is affordable. 

asos-coord

Club L London slinky bodycon longline short co ord, £18, ASOS

Effortlessly cool, Maya often turns heads in her show-stopping outfits and co-ords seem to be her go-to at the moment. Earlier this month she donned a peach blazer and shorts, before heading to the STK restaurant in London for dinner. Finishing her ensemble with a plain white t-shirt, gold flat sandals, and a beige woven handbag, the radio DJ looked as lovely as ever. 

