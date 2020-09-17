Why London Fashion Week will be very different for Victoria Beckham LFW will be totally different this season

Victoria Beckham will undoubtedly be feeling bittersweet about her upcoming London Fashion Week show on Monday. The designer, 46, has been forced to make the difficult decision to host her Spring/Summer 2021 show virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis – marking the first time the Spice Girls star hasn't been supported by her whole family on the FROW.

Traditionally, the whole Beckham clan shows up at Fashion Week to support her, with husband David and children Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 18, Cruz, 15, and Harper, nine, taking pride of place alongside the likes of Anna Wintour.

Victoria Beckham's family including husband David and daughter Harper usually sit on the FROW

Victoria's wider family members and close friends are often in attendance, too. In September 2019, her parents Jackie and Anthony Adams attended, as well as her sister Louise and mother-in-law Sandra.

Fans will have been expecting to see Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz on the FROW for the first time, as well as Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan.

LFW is operating a ground-breaking half live, half digital schedule for the first time ever. The UK government's new COVID-19 regulations prohibit groups of more than six gathering, meaning that the guestlist will be severely restricted for designers who have decided to host intimate presentations.

Victoria's show being digital means she's unlikely to have an audience at all – and will have to choose between her family members should they all decide to support her backstage on the day.

The star is counting down until her Spring/Summer 2021 show on Monday

It's good news for fashion fans, however, since the decision to live stream shows online means the event will be more inclusive than ever, with not just the A-list and fashion pack securing coveted tickets.

Riccardo Tisci's Burberry show is kicking things off this Thursday. Highlights over the next few days include Emilia Wickstead, Temperley and Paul Costelloe.

Victoria revealed earlier this week she had undergone a makeover ahead of her LFW show.

Victoria has undergone a hair transformation ahead of LFW

The fashion designer made a trip to her hairdresser on Monday night to get a fresh cut ahead of her appearance on the catwalk. Dressed in a casual white T-shirt, VB gave fans a glimpse inside her hair transformation as Luke Hersheson, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Hershesons, trimmed the ends of her brunette hair.

"Haircut for fashion week!" Victoria captioned a photo on her Instagram Stories, which showed shorter strands of hair framing her face. We can't wait to see the finished result.

