Kelly Brook's flattering floral shirt dress is a bargain from Tesco We love her supermarket style!

Kelly Brook has been shopping the clothing aisles at Tesco again!

The star looked gorgeous in a mini dress from the supermarket's F&F range on Tuesday as she stepped out in London ready to host her Heart Radio show.

She even shared a glamorous selfie on Instagram, simply captioning it: "@F&F dress."

Kelly's pick is the F&F 'Ditsy Floral Mini Dress', which is only available to shop in store, but there are a number of items available to shop from the brand at Next online.

Kelly rocked an F&F mini dress on Tuesday

She teamed her look with a pair of gorgeous knee-high boots, added a Chanel bag and wore her hair in a loose ponytail.

Loading the player...



Kelly shows off a glamorous work outfit

Kelly also rocked another of her favourite Tesco picks on Monday, looking lovely in a £16 pair of flared jeans from the affordable line – plus a chic ruffled shirt from Mango, worth just £35.99.

She snapped a selfie in the dress, too

The model and presenter is an ambassador for F&F, and previously revealed to HELLO! why she loves it so much.

She said in 2019: "I started my new job on Heart Radio at the start of the year and moving from the countryside into London, I realised that all I had was Barbour jackets and roll-necks.

Wearing F&F jeans on Monday

"So I thought 'right I need to figure out what my style is'… and I was so impressed with the quality, the style … I feel like more women should know about [the F&F edit] because everything's under 40 quid."

She also revealed her ultimate hack for wearing high heels!

"So, what we do [is] we blow-dry [the shoes] really hot and it makes them soft and then you put your cold foot in and the shoe will cool around your foot," she said.

"So your foot is in there perfect and that is the best way to put on a shoe and that should last you maybe an extra hour." She continued: "It works – I tried it at the Brits and it worked." Genius!