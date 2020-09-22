Kate Garraway's latest dress has the most gorgeous sheer details We love her latest outfit...

Kate Garraway looked ultra-gorgeous as she stepped out in London wearing a Never Fully Dressed frock!

The Good Morning Britain star proved blue is her colour in the pretty tiered dress, which featured sheer panelling at the neck and skirt. Kate was snapped wearing it as she left the Global Radio studios in London on Friday, but she also sported the midi during that morning's ITV show.

MORE: Jane Moore surprises fans in a daring faux leather dress from Zara

Even better, the presenter's pretty dress is still available to buy, and we're predicting a sell-out! The 'Arya' dress costs £89 and would look beautiful dressed down with trainers, too.

Kate rocked a Never Fully Dressed midi

Kate has been wowing us with her high street looks lately, and also looked beautiful on Monday when she stepped out in a pretty yellow skirt from H&M. The floral design has sadly since sold out, but she certainly snapped up a bargain as it cost just £34.99.

Loading the player...



Kate returns to radio in a gorgeous Next outfit

The star recently returned to present her show at Smooth Radio, following her husband Derek's continued stay in hospital after contracting coronavirus.

Arya dress, £89, Never Fully Dressed

Kate shared a video of herself back at the decks, surrounded by gifts her kind colleagues had given her. "Back on @smoothradio! Missed you - thanks so much for all your lovely messages, hope you are loving the great songs!", she captioned the clip.

MORE: Holly Willoughby's chic skinny trousers wow This Morning fans

Speaking to the camera, the presenter explained: "It's so lovely to be back, absolutely loving it. Look what the gang at Smooth have done. I've got chocolates, I've got flowers, I've got party rings… They know what I need to get through a show!"

Rocking her pink Next ensemble

For the occasion, she looked gorgeous in a pastel pink suit from Next teamed with a striped pussy-bow blouse. We hope the colourful outfits never stop – keep it up, Kate!