Aisha Nozari
Amanda Holden switched up her style on Thursday, and we're so here for her fabulous look
We might be used to seeing Amanda Holden in bright dresses and pieces that feature show-stopping thigh-splits and plunging necklines, but the Britain's Got Talent star mixed things up on Thursday – and fans loved her look.
MORE: Amanda Holden's romantic staycation is a favourite of Meghan Markle's
Donning a printed shirt dress by Zara, the fashionista looked sensational in the collared frock, which also featured button fastenings and boasted an unlikely blue and orange print.
WATCH: Amanda Holden twirls in white beach dress
But the thing that impressed her Instagram followers most was Amanda's wiggle!
RELATED: Amanda Holden's gorgeous new dress is the most striking shade of blue
Amanda looked so stylish
RELATED: Amanda Holden's thigh-split BGT mini dress makes jaws drop
The mother-of-two could be seen giving the camera a wiggle as she showed off her gorgeous get-up, and fans were quick to comment on the funny move.
"Wiggle it Mandy," wrote one.
"Love the wiggle," added another, with a third exclaiming: "You have the wiggle!"
For anyone loving the silky texture of Amanda's frock, but not sure they could rock such a bold pattern, & Other Stories' 'Satin Shirt Midi Dress', £42, is a chic alternative and will be perfect for layering up once the chillier weather hits.
Satin Shirt Midi Dress, £42, & Other Stories
Amanda's Thursday look was a far cry from the short dress she wore on Wednesday, which left fans speechless.
The 49-year-old opted for Law & Co's thigh-skimming 'Mia Wrap Dress', which also boasted a swooping V-neck and chic cuff detailing.
Fans loved Amanda's black dress
Paired with black Malone Souliers heels, it's no wonder that Amanda's head-turning look caused such a stir on Instagram.
"Looking gorgeous Amanda," one social media user wrote.
"Absolutely stunning," added another, with a third writing: "Oh lordy lord, those shoes!"
Again on Tuesday, the Heart Radio host posed up a storm in a bright yellow dress, making sure that summer went out with a bang.
Look at the shade of yellow!
The former model's dress wouldn't have looked out of place on the red carpet, and featured a striking halterneck, a chic belted waist and a show-stopping front split.
Oh, to be as glamorous as Amanda!
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.