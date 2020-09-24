Vogue Williams has previously confessed she's excited to match her outfits with her baby girl Gigi Margaux, but she may not have to wait too long to twin with her children after her son Theodore raided her wardrobe!

The two-year-old proved he's already inherited his mum's love of fashion after modelling a pair of her shoes. "T is borrowing my new boots," Vogue captioned a post on her Instagram Stories as her son strutted around her bedroom wearing patent blue boots. We're not sure they'd be thigh-high on his mum!

Theodore was dressed in a grey long-sleeved top and black trousers, but he seemed in awe of the heeled shoes, staring down at them in the sweet snap. The fascination didn't last long, however, as he later changed into white trainers for a walk in the park.

The Heart Radio star's son tried on her new shoes!

Considering Vogue has been wowing fans with her latest fashion choices, sporting everything from cropped green cargo pants to silky dresses, we can't wait to see how she styles her new boots.

It has been an emotional few weeks for Vogue's son after he struggled to be separated from his mum during his first day of nursery. The 34-year-old – who also shares baby Gigi with husband Spencer Matthews – shared a photo of herself cuddling Theodore as she asked fans for advice.

Theodore later changed into trainers

She explained: "We had our first proper day of nursery today! We are slowly settling T in but he did 40 minutes today. He cried on the way in but was very happy on the way out. On induction he cried on the way in and the way out so it’s an improvement!"

Vogue continued by asking how to make the transition easier in the future: "I can’t believe he’s two and going to nursery, ahhhhh it makes me feel sad but happy at the same time... any tips on making him feel ok going in without me would be V welcome."

