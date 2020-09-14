We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway was celebrating some major work news on Monday. The Good Morning Britain star returned to her Smooth Radio gig for the first time in six months, hosting her weekday show for the first time since her husband Derek Draper was hospitalised with coronavirus in March.

The former I'm A Celebrity star, 53, pulled out all the stops for the occasion, sporting a pastel pink suit and daring pussybow blouse with a candy stripe print.

Kate shared a video of herself back in the hot seat, surrounded by gifts her kind colleagues had given her. "Back on @smoothradio! Missed you - thanks so much for all you lovely message hope you are loving the great song!", she captioned the clip.

WATCH NOW: Kate Garraway shares VERY exciting work news

Speaking to the camera, the presenter explained: "It's so lovely to be back, absolutely loving it. Look what the gang at Smooth have done. I've got chocolates, I've got flowers, I've got party rings… They know what I need to get through a show!"

Kate was inundated with lovely messages from her supportive followers about her brave decision to return to work. One wrote: "Amazing to have u bk ur truly an inspiration kate". Another shared: "So good to have you back kate. Amazing Beautiful.& Courageous lady.lots of love to you & family". Others praised her impeccable fashion sense, writing, "You look amazing".

Kate Garraway looked amazing in pink for her Smooth Radio return

Keen to experiment with back to work brights like Kate? We've found a fab bubblegum pink suit at Boden that ticks all our boxes.

A pastel blazer is a sure-fire way to inject some colour into your autumn wardrobe and priced at a reasonable £98.00, you know you're buying a piece you can wear time and again. If you're feeling brave, the jacket comes with matching £75 trousers - or you could mix and match them as separates.

Smyth Ponte Blazer - Berry Sorbet, £98.00, Boden

We love Kate's penchant for bright colours and her bold outfits and positive attitude never fail to impress us.

Pulling off one of the hardest colour combinations around, Kate opted for a red dress with hot pink detailing to host Friday morning's GMB show alongside Ben Shephard.

Kate, pictured with Susanna Reid, is a huge fan of experimenting with colour

Kate delighted viewers in Timeless London's Hope Horse Print dress, featuring gorgeous ruffle detailing at the neck. The retro-inspired number boasted the quirkiest pattern – an abstract animal design in a clashing shade of pink.

This isn't the first time the star has injected the punchy colours into her work attire – since she also effortlessly rocked the look on Thursday. The star opted for a colourblocking ensemble the day before, teaming a silky pink pussybow blouse with bright red cigarette trousers.

