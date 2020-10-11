Vogue Williams shows off new short hair – and we're obsessed The Heart Radio star looks incredible

Vogue Williams looked chic during her Heart FM radio show on Sunday – but it wasn't just her outfit that caught our eye.

The radio presenter added a splash of colour to her all-black ensemble with a Hayley Menzies cardigan, finishing off her look with by styling her hair loose around her shoulders to show off her new haircut.

On her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Vogue was sporting noticeably shorter hair that fell just beneath her shoulders, framing her face with her usual choppy fringe.

Vogue debuted her shorter hairstyle on Instagram

She explained the company behind her shorter length was Secret Spa – which is one of her go-to beauty companies.

In her makeup-free video, the mum-of-two said: "This is my blow-dry and new short hair from Secret Spa. And they're starting to do colour as well!"

Her decision to chop the length may come as a surprise to some after she unveiled her glossy new hair extensions at the beginning of September.

"I've just gotten my extensions done again. She got them out, and back in, and cut, and styled within two hours, which is amazing," she said of her trip to the Fox and Vamp hairdressers.

The Heart Radio star sported much longer hair in September

The model added: "But I usually get them dome with Ceira Lambert and I obviously can't do that at the moment because I can't get home. So thankfully I was still able to get them done." We love both her long and short hairstyles!

Vogue has tended to stick to caramel and blonde tones over the past few years but described her recent colour transformation as her "favourite ever".

After having her tresses dyed blonder than ever in August, the 34-year-old said: "I'm actually so delighted I went and got my hair done. How good is that colour? It's probably my favourite hair colour I've ever had."

