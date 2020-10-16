Holly Willoughby shares rare look at her secret piercing The This Morning star posed for a stunning selfie

Holly Willoughby is known for her classic, timeless style. But did you know she has a second secret ear piercing?

The This Morning presenter shared a glamorous selfie earlier this week, showing off a rare look at her double piercing by tucking her blonde waves behind her right ear.

The mother-of-three – who raises children Chester, Harry and Belle with husband Dan Baldwin – was seen rocking a cute white jumper and a berry coloured lipstick in the snap.

Holly Willoughby showed off her ear piercings in a glamorous selfie

Thanking makeup artist Patsy O’Neill for the glam look and hairstylist Ciler Peksah for her silky waves, Holly tagged all her favourite beauty products. Fans rushed to comment on the post, enthusing how "stunning" and "beautiful" Holly always looks.

It was her stunning gold hoop earrings with tiny pendant detailing, set off with a cute star stud second piercing that really caught our eye, however.

Holly's jewels were from Kirsty Le Marque, a brand loved by the likes of Kelly Brook.

You'd be forgiven for not knowing Holly has a second piercing – in fact, she rarely wears earrings at all.

Holly is thought to have had the second stud put in live on This Morning back in March when she got her ears re-pierced.

Holly's snap was from her This Morning duties on Wednesday

She confessed she'd had her ears pierced aged 12, but hardly ever bothers to wear earrings – and consequently had to re-pierce them herself every Sunday for her Dancing On Ice hosting duties.

Holly told Phillip Schofield at the time: "Every time I go to put an earring in my ear, I practically have to re-pierce them. It’s horrible! I never wear them except on Dancing On Ice on Sunday!"

