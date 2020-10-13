Holly Willoughby's new video proves exactly who most adorable family member is The This Morning star took to Instagram

Holly Willoughby's sweet new video has made it abundantly clear who the most adorable member of the Willoughby household is – Bluebell the cat!

The This Morning star shared a heart-melting clip of the beautiful feline drinking from the kitchen tap, and it's the cutest thing we've seen so far this week!

Of course, that's not to say that Holly's three children - Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, six – aren't lovely too!

How sweet is Bluebell?

The famous mum is notoriously private when it comes to her family, but over the weekend did share an awesome photo of all three of them!

Holly promoted M&S' new Harry Potter clothing range with a rare photo of her kids, who could be seen lying on the lawn of their garden dressed as the three main characters from J.K.Rowling's books.

"Harry (Harry) Hermione (Belle) & Ron (Chester) Quarantine project continued...New Harry Potter range out now! Photography by moi," the doting mum-of-three captioned the photo posted to her Instagram Stories.

All three of Holly's kids posed for the shoot

In the sweet snap, Harry and Chester could be seen pretending to fly on their broomsticks while sporting jeans and knitted jumpers in red, yellow and blue colourways.

Harry finished off his outfit with a Gryffindor-themed red and yellow bobble hat and a checked school backpack in all four house colours.

Belle took centre stage of the photo as she sat on a cloud wearing a bright blue velvet dress covered with mini Golden Snitches, which costs £20.

To maintain their privacy, all three hid their faces with hats.

Although Bluebell was nowhere to be seen in the images, we're sure she would make the perfect Crookshanks!

