Holly Willoughby's three children unveil modelling skills with new M&S fashion shoot The This Morning star's children are taking after their mum!

Holly Willoughby has long been an ambassador for Marks & Spencer, so it was only a matter of time before she got her three children involved in her fashion projects!

The This Morning star promoted M&S' new Harry Potter clothing range with a rare photo of Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and six-year-old Chester. Holly's three kids could be seen lying on the lawn of their garden dressed as the three main characters from J.K.Rowling's books.

"Harry (Harry) Hermione (Belle) & Ron (Chester) Quarantine project continued...New Harry Potter range out now! Photography by moi," the doting mum-of-three captioned the photo posted to her Instagram Stories.

Harry Potter hat set, £20, Marks & Spencer

In the sweet snap, Harry and Chester could be seen pretending to fly on their broomsticks while sporting jeans and knitted jumpers in red, yellow and blue colourways. Harry finished off his outfit with a Gryffindor-themed red and yellow bobble hat and a checked school backpack in all four house colours.

Belle took centre stage of the photo as she sat on a cloud wearing a bright blue velvet dress covered with mini Golden Snitches, which costs £20. To maintain their privacy, all three hid their faces with hats.

Velvet dress, £20, Marks & Spencer

This is not the first time they have got involved in their famous mum's M&S campaigns. All of Holly's children provided a helping hand when it came to preparing her new autumn style campaign, which was shot at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In August, Holly shared a photo of herself sitting at a table while Belle adorably added the finishing touches to her mum's makeup, while both Belle and Harry acted as photographers.

Holly wrote: "So this is what we’ve been up to... @marksandspencer to the rescue!!!! Quarantine turned quaran-dream yesterday when Harry, Belle and Chester turned photographer and shot the new season’s clothing drop...which M&S very kindly gave me a sneak peak of ahead of the launch.

"I’m Super impressed with the kids camera skills and the all important final checks from Belle. Here’s a little teaser of what’s launching at M&S mid-September in time for autumn... Best way of keeping them entertained ever!"

