Strictly Come Dancing returned with a bang on Saturday night for the spectacular 2020 series launch show. All eyes were on Tess Daly as she joined Claudia Winkleman for an action-packed night as this year's celebrities, including Jamie Laing, Nicola Adams and Maisie Smith, were paired up with the professional dancers.

Tess made jaws drop in the most gorgeous white and black spotted dress from 16Arlington - officially making dalmatian print one of our favorites of the season!

The blonde beauty completed her glamorous ensemble with metallic heels and wore her hair in a straight and loose style, opting for chic makeup which was underpinned by a slightly smoky eye. Flawless!

Tess recently took to Instagram to share a sneak peek inside her new wardrobe. And yes, it's just as sparkly as ever – just what we need to brighten up our weekends amid the coronavirus pandemic!

The 51-year-old star is always dressed to the nines every Saturday, thanks to her stylist James Yardley.

Last year's series, one of Tess' favourite labels was Rixo, which is also popular with the likes of Holly Willoughby and Christine Lampard. Who can forget her stunning pastel striped sequin frock?

Speaking of her Strictly wardrobe, Tess said: "I love wearing colour where possible and it was that sort of dress that is not wearing you. I felt really comfortable in it and that's really important to me in my job, because there is an expectation of glamour working on a show like Strictly.

"Truthfully, I'm usually running in heels between takes throughout the two hours of the show, so I can't wear dresses too long or too tight."

