17 best Halloween face masks to give people a ghoulish fright on 31st October

It’s that time of year, boys and ghouls! The countdown to Halloween has begun and with face masks now a required accessory, we’re making the best of it by tracking down the best Halloween face coverings that you can shop now.

As we’ve been adapting to the new normal, our face mask style has been very much focused on rather more serious face coverings for back to school or the return to work. But with fancy dress season about to be in full swing, Halloween is the perfect excuse to have some fun with your face mask! No need for a costume – just put on one of these masks and you're ready for trick or treat!

That's why we’ve put together this edit of the best Halloween face masks, from scary to funny, and even cool face masks inspired by your favourite horror movies.

Cool Halloween face masks

These fashionable Halloween ready face coverings will definitely make a spookily chic statement.

Creepy...but make it fashion. And glow in the dark!

Glow in the dark Spider web face mask, £9.50 each, Etsy

This Etsy seller has lots of cool face masks to choose from with names like 'Batty Bat' and 'Witchcraft 101'

Halloween print face masks, £15.40 each, Etsy

What to wear to be chic on Halloween? We love a classic red lip... and fangs

Red fangs face mask, £11.83, Redbubble

A gorgeous burgundy and black lace face mask for your sultry inner goth

Gothic lace face mask, £12.51, Etsy

Scary movie Halloween face masks

Film fans everywhere will love these face coverings inspired by some of the most iconic horror and comic book flicks.

The 1991 thriller starring Jodie Foster and Sir Anthony Hopkins is immortalised in this creepy face mask

'Silence of the Lambs' face mask, £11.83, Redbubble

DC Comics' Harley Quinn has been one of the most popular Halloween costumes lately – this face mask, complete with heart tattoo, makes dressing up like the 'Suicide Squad' character even easier

Harley Quinn face mask, £14.99, Etsy

If you're looking for a scary face mask, it doesn't get much more terrifying than Stephen King's famous clown

Pennywise from 'It' face mask, £12, Etsy

Turn yourself into sweet Sally Skellington in a snap with this Halloween face covering

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' face mask, £10.12, Etsy

Funny Halloween face masks

All Hallows Eve is also a great time for a laugh and these funny Halloween face masks will definitely scare up some smiles.

Toast to Halloween with this hilarious face mask and its cute white wine-wielding ghost

I’m here for the Boos face mask, £11.94, Etsy

They'll be there for you...

Halloween ‘Friends’ face mask, £14.37, Redbubble

Don't be a Halloween party pooper! But if you absolutely have to be, this face mask is for you

Ghost of Disapproval face mask, £10.14, Redbubble

Halloween smile face masks

If you’re looking for a toothy skeleton smile or a creepy jack o’ lantern grin face covering, these Halloween face masks will do the trick (or treat!).

Glow in the dark face masks are a great way to get into the Halloween spirit

Glow in the dark grin face mask, £6.99, Etsy

Smile! This toothy grin is a classic symbol of Hallowe'en

Jack O’Lantern face mask, £11.83, Redbubble

Is that you, Mummy? Forgo the smile entirely with a face covering that says, 'It's a wrap!'

Mummy bandage Halloween face covering, £7.50, Etsy

Day of the Dead face masks

The Mexican Day of the Dead (Día de Muertos) tradition to honour those who have passed is celebrated around the world these days and has also been popularised by films like Coco. Etsy is one place to find original and gorgeous face masks that pay tribute to the day, held on November 2, with traditional symbols such as sugar skulls.

This double-layer face mask can be personalised with your name or initials

La Catrina face covering, from £8.99, Etsy

Etsy shop Kreativus sells a host of handmade face masks with motifs from Frida Kahlo to this pretty Day of the Dead face covering with roses and calaveras (skulls)

Calavera and roses face covering, £12.10, Etsy

Halloween neck gaiters and snoods

Some prefer to wear a neck gaiter or snood along with, or instead of, a face mask – and there are some spooky options for Halloween...

Saw and Scream 2-in-one Halloween neck gaiter, £18.95, Etsy

