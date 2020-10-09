We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Not everyone can pull off a Canadian tuxedo, but This Morning star Holly Willoughby had absolutely no trouble nailing the double denim look!

In a photo shared by Holly's stylist Angie Smith, the famous mum could be seen wearing a pair of dark denim, figure-hugging jeans alongside a chic collared shirt in a lighter shade of blue – both from M&S - and she looked FROW ready!

WATCH: Holly Willoughby discusses difficult family decision

We love the delicate detailing on Holly's top, and Monki's 'Statement Collar Denim Shirt', £35, is the perfect choice for making the material look a little more feminine.

Holly looked so stylish!

As for Angie, the fashionista revealed on Wednesday that she is expecting a baby boy, and needless to say Holly was one of the first to congratulate her.

Statement Collar Denim Shirt, £35, Monki

Taking to Instagram, the mum-to-be wrote: "Just tried explaining to Gus that there is someone else joining the pack.

After months of nausea, eating all the beige food in sight and sleeping like it’s going out of fashion, I’m over the moon to say that we are expecting a baby boy!"

Holly was quick to comment, writing: "Wooooohoooooo!!!!!" The presenter also added a blushing emoji and a pink heart emoji.

Angie is expecting a baby boy!

The stylist's other followers wished her well too, with their comments including: "Congratulations to who I know will be the most stylish pregnant woman on the Planet," "Congrats that’s amazing news," and: "Oh my days!

While Angie more typically gives Holly advice on what to wear, the star might be able to return the favour when it comes to maternity wear, as the mum-of-three looked fabulously stylish throughout all three of her pregnancies.

