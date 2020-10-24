We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Stacey Solomon took part in a secret shoot on Thursday – and we're obsessing over her outfits. The Loose Women panellist shared a sneak peek at her outfits in a series of behind-the-scenes social media posts, and the rainbow palette of colours is giving us major wardrobe envy.

The mum-of-three – who raises sons Zachary, Leighton and Rex with the help of partner Joe Swash – first posed in the most gorgeous Olivia Rubin dress.

The cult piece, which has been all over Instagram, suited her down to a T and was paired with bright purple mules. So cute!

Stacey later shared the sweetest video of herself snuggling up to her youngest son Rex, who was thrilled to see her return home after a long day.

We loved the rainbow dress, but her Olivia Rubin loungewear is even better! Stacey was seen rocking a cute pastel co-ord, the perfect way to brighten up a second lockdown.

The star was wearing the cosiest rainbow knit we've seen, the 'Clemmie Pastel Stripe Jumper'. We're also fans of the 'Suki Knitted Hoodie' – and both pair perfectly with her matching jogging bottoms.

These are all going straight on our Christmas wish list!

Tilda Striped Knitted Jogging Bottoms, £150, Olivia Rubin

Stacey recently wowed in another bright look, which suited her brand new hair colour following her lockdown makeover.

The Celebrity Gogglebox star donned a pretty pink cardigan from one of the Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands, & Other Stories, earlier this month and had fans rushing to copy her look.

Looking as lovely as ever in her autumnal outfit, Stacey accessorised her alpaca blend knit with a simple silver necklace.

