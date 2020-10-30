Nadia Sawalha looks like a different person after surprise hair transformation The Loose Women star looked fab

You might have to do a double take when you see Nadia Sawalha's latest Instagram post, because the Loose Women star looks like a different person!

The famous mum took to social media on Friday to reveal that she had transformed into her co-host Kaye Adams with the help of a chic blonde wig, and we reckon Nadia should make the look permanent!

WATCH: Nadia Sawalha' gets real with this kitchen video

Donning a beautiful green dress, Nadia could be seen strutting down the Loose Women corridor with a completely different hairdo, and she looked fabulous.

We love Nadia blonde!

Her famous brunette curls were nowhere to be seen, and in their place was a short, bright blonde bob.

Putting on a Scottish accent to impersonate Kay, the mother-of-two could be heard telling the camera: "All in all that was a great show today. Jane was great, Stacey was great. It was a pretty amazing show from the beginning to the end.

"I'm just going to get back to wee bonny Scotland now because of course it's Halloween tomorrow, and I don't know about you but when I was a kid I knew nothing about Halloween, but it's like, Halloween's taking over Christmas."

But of course, Nadia wasn't the only one to seriously switch up her look ahead of the weekend.

Jane dressed up as Nadia

Jane Moore dressed up as Nadia, swapping her light locks for a curly wig that resembled Nadia's hair.

Earlier in the week, the popular ITV cast dressed up as Pamela Anderson's iconic Baywatch character, and looked absolutely fabulous while they were at it.

Then on Tuesday, Brenda Edwards took a tumble while dressed up as a witch, causing Andrea McLean to burst into fits of laughter.

One thing's for sure, the Loose Women team know how to do Halloween properly!

