Salma Hayek stuns in figure-hugging leather outfit for seasonal selfie The star recently returned to the UK from Greece

Salma Hayek is celebrating Autumn in the most stylish way!

The Frida actress, 54, looked incredible wearing a skintight leather skirt for a very fashionable Instagram selfie on Thursday.

Salma posed in front of an array of colourful pumpkins but still managed to steal the show in her figure-hugging outfit.

The Mexican star teamed her knee-length skirt with a neat black sweater, red scarf, burgundy hat and matching leather handbag.

"Pumpkin season," she simply captioned the photo which had her fans gushing over her appearance.

"You’re so aesthetic," commented one, while another wrote: "Lovely style."

It appeared Salma is enjoying the change of weather, since she spent the summer in Greece on a sun-soaked holiday before returning to London where she lives with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, and their 13-year-old daughter, Valentina.

Salma got seasonal

Salma shared numerous swimsuit and bikini-clad selfies while on vacation and delighted fans by documenting her travels.

Salma moved to the UK from her husband’s home country of France in 2014 and has embraced life in London.

She adores being a mum and she says waiting until she was 41 to have her first and only child was perfect timing.

"I got to do a lot of things that were important to me first," she told the Telegraph. "Most crucially, I had her with the right person at a time when I could really focus on [motherhood]."

Salma was soaking up the sun in Greece

She says her daughter has grown up to be a conscientious, hard-working and sociable teenager. Traits she noticed even more over the COVID-19 lockdown.

"My daughter Valentina was very independent and did her online schoolwork on her own, but she didn't enjoy it," Salma admitted to the publication. "She also really missed her friends."

The doting mum keeps Valentina out of the spotlight but on her birthday over lockdown she paid a special tribute to her on social media and called her daughter her "shining star".

