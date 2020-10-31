Tess Daly channels Meghan Markle in a chic Reiss jumpsuit for Strictly Come Dancing live show

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It’s that time of the week again! Not only do we get to watch our favourite celebrities strut their stuff on the dancefloor, but we also get to see our favourite presenters take to the Strictly Come Dancing stage in jaw-dropping outfits!

For Saturday's show, Tess Daly channelled Meghan Markle as she rocked a stylish black jumpsuit from Reiss. Styled by her longtime stylist James Yardley, the blonde TV host looked divine in the chic all-in-one. And guess what?! There's 20% off at Reiss right now, which means her £225 jumpsuit is now £180. What are you waiting for - SHOP!

Tess Daly looking gorgeous in her Reiss jumpsuit during the Halloween episode of Strictly

Tess's oufit is reminiscent of the Everlane jumpsuit Meghan Markle wore in 2019 as she attended a royal event - but she wore it originally in Vogue.

Meghan Markle wearing her Everlane jumpsuit

The 51-year-old teamed her chic outfit with a pair of red-soled Christian Louboutin shoes, and looked every inch the starlet as she fronted the programme alongside co-host Claudia Winkleman.

We've started looking forward to Tess' outfits almost as much as the dance routines, as the fashionista has a habit of always looking fabulous come Saturday night.

Last week, the presenter wore a sequinned black jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi - a go-to designer for UK celebrities.

Last week Tess wowed in a sequinned jumpsuit

Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, asymmetric bell sleeve, flared trousers and a detachable belt to pull in the waist, the piece fit Tess like a glove.

The week before, Tess looked equally stunning in an animal print strapless dress for the special launch show, and the 16Arlington number officially made Dalmatian print one of our favourites of the season!

Tess has even made Dalmation print a thing this year

Ahead of Strictly 2020's launch, Tess even shared a sneak peek inside her wardrobe for the season, confirming that yes, it is as sparkly as ever.

Keep those show-stopping looks coming, Tess!

