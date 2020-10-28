Lorraine Kelly's shirt features the most unusual print The famous presenter is so stylish

We're not sure we've ever seen a shirt quite like the one Lorraine Kelly wore on Wednesday…

To present her popular daytime show, the famous mum donned a fabulous collared shirt that was peppered with colourful greyhounds, and we are so in love with her look!

Paired with forest green trousers, the veteran presenter nailed countryside chic, and certainly set a new standard for printed shirts.

It seems that rich tones of greens are Lorraine's colour of the moment. On Tuesday, the 60-year-old wowed in a bottle green dress from French Connection as she posed for a behind-the-scenes snap before hosting the morning show.

How funky is Lorraine's shirt?

However, Lorraine admitted that the eye-popping frock was actually her second outfit choice that day, but a button had popped on her first dress so she'd been forced to execute a quick change backstage.

She wrote: "The eagle eyed amongst you will notice I’ve changed since I did my trail on GMB ten mins ago - the button popped on red silk dress and no@time to sew it back on properly! Oops - so today’s outfit is now dress @frenchconnection. Shoes @kurtgeiger #highstreetfashion".

Lorraine wowed in green on Tuesday

We wish we could pull off a wardrobe malfunction as fabulously as Lorraine!

Lorraine previously opened up about her style tips in an interview with The Daily Express, admitting her fashion sense became "much better" once she hit her 50s.

Summing up her daily look, she said: In a nutshell, no-frills, practical, comfortable, understated." Lorraine continued: "Turning 50, I lost a bit of weight and started to become more interested in fashion.

"It coincided with the high street waking up to the fact that real women with curves look better in clothes that flatter their shape. I started wearing more pencil skirts, crisp shirts and fitted dresses with nipped-in waists."