Lorraine Kelly’s living room is missing this important feature – and she’s not happy TV presenter Lorraine shared her distress with fans on Twitter

Lorraine Kelly is synonymous with her role on daytime TV as well as being a big fan of watching the box herself, which is why she was very flustered when her television set broke and she was told it would be a whole week before she will be reunited.

READ: Lorraine opened up about interviewing Phillip Schofield

Loading the player...

WATCH: At her home, Lorraine spoke out about being on the Queen's honour list

Taking to Twitter to share her misfortune, Lorraine uploaded a picture of her empty TV stand with the caption: "TV on the blink and taken away! It’s going to be a week. What will I do?????" She then went on to reveal that she would be missing out on her favourite shows Holby City, Coronation Street and Below Deck.

Lorraine posted a photograph of her empty TV stand on Twitter

Lorraine’s television stand is positioned in the corner of her chic grey living room and there appears to be a speaker next to it, so the star can enjoy good quality sound when she catches up on her soaps.

Fans quickly offered her alternative options, to soothe her panic, like watching on her computer or ordering a new set from a different company.

MORE: The skincare tips Lorraine has learnt from daughter Rosie

SEE: The luxurious way Lorraine celebrated her anniversary

One Twitter user was thrilled to discover that she has the same television stand as the TV host, and went on to share a picture of an identical black glass unit.

Lorraine lives in Buckinghamshire with husband Steve Smith and dog Angus – and sometimes she shares glimpses into her luxurious abode when she runs advertising campaigns with homeware brand, Wayfair.

Lorraine Kelly has created a stunning room for daughter Rosie when she comes to visit

Although daughter Rosie no longer lives with them, she does have a beautifully decorated room to come back to when she visits the UK and the TV star also has guest accommodation in the garden.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.