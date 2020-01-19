It's safe to say we're a little obsessed with Amanda Holden's entire wardrobe, but with her extensive collection of designer handbags, silk skirts and staple items from high street stores like Zara and Marks & Spencer, can you blame us? The Heart Radio star opted for a more glam evening look for her return to Britain's Got Talent, and her fans were going wild over her pink jumpsuit.

As she posed for pictures for the 2020 photocall at the London Palladium alongside fellow judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon, all eyes were on Amanda's pink outfit which clashed with the red carpet. With a one-shouldered neckline, one belle sleeve and a flattering belted waist, the mother-of-two looked chic in the one-piece, and we particularly loved the flared trousers which were giving us classic 90s vibes.

Styled by Karl Willett, she wore her blonde hair in big curls and opted for natural makeup with dewy skin, a sweep of blusher and pink glossy lips. A sweet boomerang video she posted to Instagram showed herself and her daughter Holly both striking the same pose with their hands on their hips. Fans were delighted and rushed to the comments section to compliment the pair, with one writing: "YESS mother daughter GOALS", while another added: "You two are absolutely adorable", and a third joked: "You look like a 'Charlie's Angel' in that jumpsuit, it's lovely."

Although she looked incredible, Amanda revealed she had suffered from a migraine earlier in the day which she fixed using acupuncture. A terrifying photo showed the presenter with her hair pulled to the side and needles across her neck, alongside the caption: "Pins & needles... migraine cured!" Luckily, Amanda owns some very cosy clothes she can relax in following a long day of auditions. She was recently pictured wearing a grey slouchy jumper, matching trousers and black trainers as she left the London Palladium.

