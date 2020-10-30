When it comes to dressing for date night, Victoria Beckham proved that you can never go wrong with a little black dress! Taking to social media on Friday, the designer posted a video of her latest look on Instagram, and fans are swooning.

Victoria showed off her date night dress on Instagram

"So, tonight is date night," she said. "I feel like I haven't been out in a very long time so I'm very excited, and I really like this black dress. It's got a very low back - and I hate the word 'sexy', I hate it so much but it does feel very sexy because even though it's quite covered up at the front and has a big dramatic sleeve, it has a very low, sexy back which I love. So it feels very, very feminine and it's very light. It's one of my favourites and I'm styling it with this belt... it also looks great without the belt and I have some thigh length boots on."

Looking as lovely as ever, Victoria's LBD is the 'Draped Sleeve Dress' from her winter collection which retails at £1,490. As for her hair and makeup, the mum-of-four styled her brunette tresses down in loose curls and opted for a natural and dewy complexion.

Draped Sleeve Dress, £1,490, Victoria Beckham

Captioning a selfie, she wrote: "A little bit of @victoriabeckhambeauty for tonight's date night makeup x vb." Coordinating her smokey shadow with the brown hues of her statement belt, Victoria polished off her look with dark lashes, a rosy blusher and a barely-there nude lipstick to match – so chic!

Victoria's makeup was also from her own collection

Clearly receiving the seal of approval from her 28.7million followers, the former Spice Girls singer was immediately showered with compliments. "Mrs Beckham looking fire," wrote one. "Beautiful as always," added another.

Victoria often has fans clamouring to get their hands on her designer ensembles, and she's been debuting several pieces from her new winter collection on social media. Earlier this month the designer looked lovely in a yellow knit, which retails at £550 online. Posting a selfie as she modelled her V-neck jumper, she wrote: "Brightening up a day at the studio in yellow #VBAW20".

