David and Victoria Beckham's living room at staggering £12m Cotswolds home belongs in a castle

They were famously photographed at their wedding sitting on thrones and their former mansion was even dubbed 'Beckingham Palace', so it's fitting that David and Victoria Beckham's sprawling countryside abode has a living room that wouldn't look out of place in a royal residence.
David and Victoria's gorgeous countryside home is a rustic farmhouse on acres of land. The sprawling home features a football pitch, a sauna and plunge pool, multiple bedrooms, a huge kitchen with beautiful, exposed Cotswold stone and a safari-style tent perfect for alfresco dining in the summer.
The famous couple, who are parents to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, even filmed the recent Netflix documentary, Beckham, in their stunning home, which meant we had a proper glimpse at their lounge areas for the first time - and they are regally chic.
The Beckham's stunning living room which is fresh out of a royal residence
Rustic chic
This snapshot of the Beckham's lounge shows off how stunning it is. While filming for the documentary, Victoria was sat on their gorgeous green Chesterfield sofa which is placed towards the rear of the room just in front of a Chesterfield ottoman and next to an armchair, too.
The countryside feel is clear thanks to the neutral and green colour schemes, and we love that the furniture pieces are all different colours but match beautifully and complement the entire theme of the room.
In the background, the vastness of the living area is shown as we can spot two lots of tables and chairs behind the sofa area, as well as huge windows draped in navy curtains, and a fireplace in the centre of the room.
Cosy comforts
Given the size of the Beckhams' Cotswold home, it's perhaps unsurprising that they have more than one living area to relax in.
This photo of Victoria performing her signature pose on another Chesterfield sofa once again shows off the enviable decor.
We love how much-exposed brick there is throughout their home, but in the living area, the Cotswold stone is paired with neutral touches such as the lamps, cushions and another sofa ottoman they've placed on the floor.
Drinks cabinet
This photo shows David sitting on their other matching green Chesterfield sofa, offering another angle of their living room.
The former England captain sits on the couch which is placed just in front of the wall adorned with frames. There's also a rustic lamp placed behind it.
We also spy a huge glass cabinet with drinks and glassware glistening inside, an essential addition to any home if you ask us!
It's all in the details
Another angle from the Beckham documentary shows David sitting on their other green sofa, which features a tweed-checked pattern – perfect for the countryside theme – and behind him were framed photos of their loved ones and even a carafe of his whisky.
This part of the living room also features a large black-rimmed window which leads into another large room and the Beckhams have placed a large framed piece of art on the wall.