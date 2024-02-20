David and Victoria Beckham's living room at staggering £12m Cotswolds home belongs in a castle

They were famously photographed at their wedding sitting on thrones and their former mansion was even dubbed 'Beckingham Palace', so it's fitting that David and Victoria Beckham's sprawling countryside abode has a living room that wouldn't look out of place in a royal residence.

The husband and wife primarily reside in west London in a stunning townhouse estimated to be worth a whopping £31 million, but the Beckhams choose to spend a lot of their time – including holidays – at their £12 million estate in the Cotswolds.

David and Victoria's gorgeous countryside home is a rustic farmhouse on acres of land. The sprawling home features a football pitch, a sauna and plunge pool, multiple bedrooms, a huge kitchen with beautiful, exposed Cotswold stone and a safari-style tent perfect for alfresco dining in the summer.

© Gareth Cattermole Victoria and David Beckham

The famous couple, who are parents to Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, even filmed the recent Netflix documentary, Beckham, in their stunning home, which meant we had a proper glimpse at their lounge areas for the first time - and they are regally chic.

The Beckham's stunning living room which is fresh out of a royal residence

Rustic chic © Netflix This snapshot of the Beckham's lounge shows off how stunning it is. While filming for the documentary, Victoria was sat on their gorgeous green Chesterfield sofa which is placed towards the rear of the room just in front of a Chesterfield ottoman and next to an armchair, too. The countryside feel is clear thanks to the neutral and green colour schemes, and we love that the furniture pieces are all different colours but match beautifully and complement the entire theme of the room. In the background, the vastness of the living area is shown as we can spot two lots of tables and chairs behind the sofa area, as well as huge windows draped in navy curtains, and a fireplace in the centre of the room.

Cosy comforts © Instagram Given the size of the Beckhams' Cotswold home, it's perhaps unsurprising that they have more than one living area to relax in. This photo of Victoria performing her signature pose on another Chesterfield sofa once again shows off the enviable decor. We love how much-exposed brick there is throughout their home, but in the living area, the Cotswold stone is paired with neutral touches such as the lamps, cushions and another sofa ottoman they've placed on the floor.

Drinks cabinet © Netflix This photo shows David sitting on their other matching green Chesterfield sofa, offering another angle of their living room. The former England captain sits on the couch which is placed just in front of the wall adorned with frames. There's also a rustic lamp placed behind it. We also spy a huge glass cabinet with drinks and glassware glistening inside, an essential addition to any home if you ask us!

It's all in the details © Netflix Another angle from the Beckham documentary shows David sitting on their other green sofa, which features a tweed-checked pattern – perfect for the countryside theme – and behind him were framed photos of their loved ones and even a carafe of his whisky. This part of the living room also features a large black-rimmed window which leads into another large room and the Beckhams have placed a large framed piece of art on the wall.

Dogs make a house a home © Instagram Anyone who knows the Beckhams knows how much they love their dogs. This photo posted by David in 2022 shows him feeding their cocker spaniels and behind the entrance into the living room can be seen. The pair have placed a massive vase of flowers on the dining table and, again, there's plenty of that gorgeous Cotswold stone on display.

Dining area © Instagram The living room is so big that it also features a dining area in the middle – perfect for when David, a keen chef, cooks up a storm on Christmas day like he did in this photo shared last year. The dining area is placed in front of the huge window. In the background, we also spot gorgeous decorations and a large side table adorned with gorgeous lamps, pretty candles and Christmas cards.

Why have one fireplace when you can have two? © Netflix This snapshot from the documentary shows David sitting at their dining table and we spotted the large stone fireplace just behind him. But further down the room, it appears as if there is another fireplace, perhaps the one that is located just in front of the sofa area. We bet it's cosy when those fires get going.

