David Beckham is less than impressed with his wife at the moment! The former footballer has vowed revenge on Victoria Beckham after she embarrassed him in a recent social media post.

On Sunday, Victoria shared a photo on Instagram showing the couple marking Remembrance Sunday together. And while both were dressed for the occasion, fans couldn't help but notice David's very unusual choice of footwear.

WATCH: The Beckhams mark Remembrance Sunday

Followers were quick to poke fun at the stylish father-of-four, with one likening them to the boots worn by Beauty and the Beast's Gaston "Had the two minute silence outside and couldn't find his slippers so he found Gaston costume boots," one quipped. A second asked: "Can we talk about the boots???!!"

In response, David took to his Instagram Stories, sharing the original photo alongside a photo of the Disney villain. He wrote: "So my wife decided to post before asking me or cropping my last minute shoe option… Revenge will be sweet."

Victoria shared this snapshot on her Instagram page

David, 45, shared his own social media post at the weekend to mark Remembrance Sunday. He posted a short clip showing the couple, their son Romeo and daughter Harper stood outside, listening to a bugler play The Last Post.

He wrote: "Lest we forget. This week I met the amazing Chelsea Pensioners. I was so happy we were able to visit them in these especially difficult times for older people and for all charities.

David later joked about his fashion faux pas

"As so many of us spend today back in lockdown we remember those who gave so much for our freedom. It's a chance to talk to our children about why we mark Remembrance Day like my grandad taught me why we wear the poppy.

"The pensioners are sad they can't go out and sell poppies this year as usual, please support them and donate online if you can @royalbritishlegion @royalhospitalchelsea."

