Tess Daly shocks in her most daring Strictly outfit yet The TV star looked gorgeous once again

Tess Daly is no stranger to stunning outfits – but her choice for Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing could be her most show-stopping yet!

The TV host looked sensational in a with a daring thigh-high split by Alexandre Vauthier. The gown is formed of stretch velvet and embellished in delicate crystals for added glam, while ruching at the hip higlights Tess' gorgeous figure.

Tess shared a peek at her outfit on Instagram ahead of the live show, with a snap of herself posing backstage.

She accessorised with gold strappy heels by Sophia Webster and hoop earrings by The Hoop Station.

This marks yet another winning ensemble from the TV presenter, and is one we're sure viewers will be huge fans of.

Tess Daly wore an Alexandre Vauthier gown

Last weekend, Tess shocked viewers by opting for a daring red gown instead of her go-to black or navy jumpsuits. Taking to the stage in a red bespoke Suzanne Neville gown, which featured a daring thigh-high split, Tess accessorised with bespoke Gina shoes and Lark and Berry diamonds.

She wore her beautiful blonde hair in a low ponytail and oozed Hollywood glamour – which was perfect for Movie Week.

Tess looked stunning in her dramatic red gown

Week after week, we look forward to seeing what the 51-year-old will wear, and the famous mum dropped jaws again for the third live Strictly show when she channelled Meghan Markle, rocking a stylish black jumpsuit from Reiss.

Styled by her longtime stylist James Yardley, the blonde TV host looked divine in the chic all-in-one. Tess teamed her outfit with a pair of red-soled Christian Louboutin shoes, and needless to say, looked every inch the starlet.

Tess looks flawless week after week

Tess's outfit was reminiscent of the Everlane jumpsuit Meghan sported in 2019 as she attended a royal event - but she wore it originally in Vogue.

And of course, there was the sequinned black jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi that Tess wore the week prior. Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, asymmetric bell sleeve, flared trousers and a detachable belt to pull in the waist, the piece fit Tess like a glove.

And for Strictly's inaugural show, the fashionista looked stunning in a 16Arlington strapless dress, officially making Dalmatian print one of our favourites of the season!

