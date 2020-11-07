Tess Daly's stunning Strictly outfit might just be her best yet Tess lit up the Strictly stage

Brace yourselves, because the outfit Tess Daly wore on Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing is really something.

Taking to the stage in a red bespoke Suzanne Neville gown, which featured a daring thigh-high split, Tess accessorised with bespoke Gina shoes and Lark and Berry diamonds. She wore her beautiful blonde hair in a low ponytail and oozed Hollywood glamour - perfect for Movie Week!

MORE: Strictly's Dianne Buswell reveals family desire with Joe Sugg



Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman celebrate Britain's creative industries

Week after week, we look forward to seeing what the 51-year-old will wear, and the famous mum dropped jaws again seven days earlier when she channelled Meghan Markle, rocking a stylish black jumpsuit from Reiss.

Styled by her longtime stylist James Yardley, the blonde TV host looked divine in the chic all-in-one.

RELATED: Tess Daly channels Meghan Markle in a chic Reiss jumpsuit for Strictly Come Dancing live show

Tess looked stunning in her vivid red gown

Tess meant business on Saturday

RELATED: Tess Daly's fans are all saying the same thing about her stunning jumpsuit

Tess teamed her outfit with a pair of red-soled Christian Louboutin shoes, and needless to say, looked every inch the starlet.

Tess's oufit was reminiscent of the Everlane jumpsuit Meghan Markle sported in 2019 as she attended a royal event - but she wore it originally in Vogue.

Tess looks flawless week after week

And of course, there was the sequinned black jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi that Tess wore the week prior.

Featuring a one-shoulder neckline, asymmetric bell sleeve, flared trousers and a detachable belt to pull in the waist, the piece fit Tess like a glove.

And for Strictly's inaugural show, the fashionista looked stunning in a 16Arlington strapless dress, officially making Dalmatian print one of our favourites of the season!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.