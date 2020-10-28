We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Tess Daly wore the most fabulous jumpsuit on Tuesday, and the Strictly star's followers all had the same question on their lips: "Where is it from?"

MORE: Strictly's Janette Manrara turns heads in fiery red dress

Tess looked every inch the starlet in the beautiful velvet number, which featured a high-neck top and beautiful wide-leg trousers.

"Another day, another jumpsuit! Filming today with @modelrecommends for @vitabiotics. Talking wellness tips, self-care and cultivating calm at a time when it’s never felt more important to look after ourselves," she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the stunning number.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Tess Daly gives followers a tour of her kitchen

It wasn't long before her social media followers started leaving sweet comments beneath the snap, with many desperate to know where Tess' jumpsuit was from.

RELATED: Tess Daly dazzles in seriously sparkling dress for Strictly 2020 launch

Tess' jumpsuit was gorgeous

RELATED: Tess Daly's sequinned black jumpsuit fits like a glove

"Wow where did you get the jumpsuit? It’s absolutely stunning as are you," wrote one.

"Where is that jumpsuit from? I ADORE it," added another, with a third echoing: "Where is that amazing jumpsuit from?"

You'll be pleased to know that we've tracked down the presenter's exact jumpsuit.

Tess was wearing Reiss' 'Joan' jumpsuit in berry, which costs £185.

Joan Jumpsuit, £185, Reiss

BUY NOW

Of course, it's not the first time the mother-of-two has dropped jaws in a jumpsuit recently.

On Saturday, the fashionista wowed viewers for the first live show when she emerged in a fitted black jumpsuit by Nadine Merabi.

Tess' Strictly look stole the show

The £265 SASHA limited edition jumpsuit featured a one-shoulder neckline, asymmetric bell sleeve, flared trousers and a detachable belt to pull in the waist.

And it fit Tess like a glove - perfection!

She completed her stunning look with black heels, and wore her hair loose, accessorising with Ania Haie's Gold Orbit Earrings, which sell for £35.

The star opted for glamorous, natural makeup, leaving us with one question on our mind: "What will Tess wear on next week's Strictly?"

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.