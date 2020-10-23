Tess Daly's husband Vernon Kay shares rare photo of their daughter – and it's so cute! Young Amber cuddled up to the family dog

Tess Daly is back on our screens every Saturday night on Strictly wowing us with her glamorous outfits. It's extremely rare we get a peek inside her home life, but her TV presenter husband Vernon Kay has shared the most adorable photograph on his Instagram page.

Vernon posted a snap of their 11-year-old daughter Amber cuddling the family's dog, captioning the photo: "Boy in a furry suit as we call him!!! And Amber chilling....Day four of half term and all systems go!!"

We think you'll agree that it's one cute picture. While we can't see Amber's face – the family are notoriously private – she surely enjoyed her cuddles with the sweet pet.

Mum Tess commented on Vernon's post, simply writing: "CUTENESS," with two heart emojis.

One fan told Vernon: "Used to call my dog the same thing - boy in a suit." We have to admit, it's the most endearing nickname. Another fan added: "Supercute."

Tess and Vernon share two daughters, Phoebe, 16, and Amber. The family live in a beautiful home in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, and in recent months, fans have been given a glimpse on social media of their stunning property. The impressive property features a private swimming pool and a huge garden with space for Tess' beloved pet Shetland ponies, Honey and Willow.

Tess recently posted photos from Phoebe's 16th birthday party, sharing four photos from the lavish celebrations which included a 'glamping festival' set up in the garden.

The former model previously told HELLO! about their family life at home, saying she loves the time she isn't working and is able to relax with her daughters. "It's nice to have a bit of time to do ordinary things like the school run, baking with the kids after school, helping them with their homework. I live for that stuff, it's my number one role as a mum," she said.