Strictly pro Nadiya Bychkova just stunned us with her incredible bikini snap Dreaming of summer!

Strictly Come Dancing star Nadiya Bychkova looks gorgeous in her latest Instagram snap!

The professional dancer shared a throwback to her summer holiday on Monday morning, with a photo that showed her raising her wine glass to the camera in a glamorous cut-out bikini. She captioned it: "…but first rosé. I mean coffee, it's Monday."

MORE: Strictly fitness! How the gorgeous professional dancers stay strong and healthy

Unsurprisingly, Nadiya's friends and fans were quick to comment on the beautiful snap, with Michelle Visage posting a series of flames emojis, Karen Hauer commenting: "Werk!" and Janette Manrara adding, "Wow!!!"

Nadiya looked incredible in her beach bikini snap

With blue skies and the ocean in the background, Nadiya's photo was taken in Croatia during her trip there in July with her fiancé Matija Skarabot and daughter Mila.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Nadiya shares sweet video from her 30th birthday party

And the Strictly pro clearly loves her ultra-flattering bikini, since she also owns the style in white - in October, she also posted a selfie from her home wearing the style, simply writing: "Because it's summer somewhere."

She also owns the chic bikini in white

While appearing on the show in the group professional numbers, Nadiya was not partnered with a celebrity for the 2020 series of Strictly, to many fans' disappointment.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's major style switch-up will surprise you

She recently appeared alongside Zoe Ball on It Takes Two to take part in the 'choreography corner' segment however, looking stunning in an elegant Nadine Merabi midi dress.

Wearing Nadine Merabi on It Takes Two

Many fans took to Instagram to send their support to Nadiya and tell her they were missing her in the competition, with one writing: "Missing you not dancing with a partner this year," and another adding: "Was great to see you on ITT. Miss seeing you with a celebrity on the show."