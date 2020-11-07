Claudia Winkleman stuns Strictly viewers in daring sequinned gown

Claudia Winkleman just delighted fans with yet another stylish look on Strictly Come Dancing. The presenter joined co-host Tess Daly for another action-packed evening of ballroom dancing – and she certainly upped the glamour for Movie Week!

DISCOVER: Claudia Winkleman's 5 unusual food habits revealed

The 48-year-old star wowed BBC viewers in a striking look from The Ivory Closet, opting for a full-length, black sequinned gown which featured a cheeky side split and one shoulder.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia Winkleman reveals why she's never told the Strictly lineup in advance

Claudia added a fashionable flair to her outfit, accessorising with a chunky gold bracelet and a poppy. She stayed true to her beloved hair and beauty look, rocking a shaggy fringe, heavy kohl-rimmed eyes and a nude lip. Perfect!

Claudia looked stunning for Movie Week

The star has donned an impressive array of looks for the socially-distanced series thus far, looking incredible in a sequinned Topshop trouser suit for the launch show and a strapless Marchesa number to watch the couples take to the floor for the first time.

Last week, the presenter wowed once again in Ashish sparkles – and her dazzling dress was 70 percent off in the sale.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Claudia reveals why she's NEVER told Strictly secrets

And for the first elimination show of 2020, Claudia sported a plain black blouse, ensuring all eyes fell on her sparkly wide-leg trousers. It turns out her gold Zara trousers are a £49.99 bargain – we'll certainly be adding them to our Christmas wish lists!

READ MORE: Meet Claudia Winkleman's family - and discover the royal connection

Claudia's loyal stylist Sinead McKeefry has spoken to HELLO! about the star's go-to glittery outfits in the past.

Claudia posed backstage last week in her Ashish dress

Discussing their working relationship, Sinead said: "Claudia and I shop together but that usually ends in ten minutes of trying on and then a three-hour coffee and a gossip.

"I start prep for Claudia's outfits in August and we do a few big fittings throughout the run and then usually see how we feel on the day."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.