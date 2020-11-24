Lorraine Kelly's bold dress is a Black Friday sale bargain

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lorraine Kelly is easily one of the most fashion-forward presenters on TV right now thanks to her love of bright colours and bold prints, and her latest look certainly made a statement. Donning an electric purple midi dress from Phase Eight to host Tuesday's episode of Lorraine, the mum-of-one looked absolutely stunning!

Lorraine posted a photo of her dress on Instagram

Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, she teamed her vibrant frock with metallic heels and silver jewellery. As for her hair and makeup, Lorraine modelled her signature blow-dried bob and opted for a natural complexion, dusting her eyes in a smoky brown shadow complete with statement lashes, rosy blusher and a pale pink lipstick to match.

Iris Pleat Dress, reduced from £99 to £74.25, Phase Eight

In love with her desk-to-daywear dress? Good news, not only is it still available to shop, but it's also in the Black Friday sale! Reduced from £99 to £74.25, this pretty purple number features a figure-flattering pleated skirt, semi-sheer blouson sleeves and a versatile necktie. Whether you're heading to the office or getting glammed up for date night, this elegant silhouette is a winter wardrobe essential – but you better act fast. Since her appearance on the show the 'Iris Pleat Dress' is selling like hotcakes!

Taking to social media to share her outfit details, Lorraine later posted a photo, which she captioned: "Today's outfit - dress @phaseeight and shoes @madetheedit #highstreet #fashion."

Clearly a big hit with her 414k followers, Lorraine was immediately showered with compliments. "Oooh love the colour and style of dress, you look lovely as always," wrote one. "I just love that colour. You look fantastic," added another.

Earlier this month Lorraine wore this stunning HELLO x Kit Heath kindness necklace

When it comes to accessorising, Lorraine loves to pair her desk-to-daywear ensembles with silver jewellery, and she's recently added a new addition to her jewellery collection – HELLO!'s limited-edition Kindness necklace. She recently shared this gorgeous snap on Instagram, and we love it!

