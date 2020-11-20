Lorraine Kelly shares first glimpse of her Christmas decorations - and it's wonderful! Christmas will be different this year

Lorraine Kelly has opened up about her Christmas festivities - and the fact they will be slightly more muted this year. Despite this feeling, the TV presenter is ready to go all out!

Sharing a glimpse inside her preparations, read Lorraine's HELLO! column below as she reveals she's here for all the festive gimmicks - such as the cheesy pop tunes, the jokey jumpers and the copious amounts of food!

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly shares first glimpse of her Chrismas decorations

I have a golden rule about Christmas. I don't buy any presents, cards or put up decorations until after my birthday on November 30th.

I usually find that hearing the old familiar Christmas songs by Slade, Maria Carey and even the divine George Michael before we have even got through Halloween sets my teeth on edge. The same goes for shops selling tinsel and mince pies at the end of September.

This year, however, things are very different. I don't mind at all that the songs, the jokey jumpers, the giant boxes of chocolates and selection boxes have arrived too early.

We all need something to cheer us up and bring a little bit of joy into our lives during this tough winter.

I've already been online ordering hampers for my relatives and friends in Scotland and sorting out gift cards for my team at work.

Lorraine's little border terrier Angus

Just before this recent lockdown I went to a local card shop and bought the most glittery, naughty and silly collection of cards I could find.

I also purchased a clutch of hyacinths and poinsettias from the wonderful fruit and veg shop on our high street.

It's vital this year when the shops open back up we support our local shops and businesses or we could end up losing them forever.

The TV presenter with her daughter Rosie

I also surprised myself by making my very own wreath for the front door. It was really good fun and although it's a bit rough round the edges, it means so much more because I created it myself.

Meanwhile, my little border terrier Angus and his pals all did their Christmas wish list for Santa at the doggy day care centre. They are so very clever and I wasn't surprised that he wants toys, walks, treats and turkey.

While I'm more than happy to start celebrating early, I do believe that we all have to rethink how we celebrate our actual Christmas Day.

Earlier this week, Lorraine wore this meaningful HELLO x Kit Heath Kindness Necklace

I know everyone wants to be together, but in order to protect one another we need to scale things back.

It won't be easy for a lot of families to restrict numbers, and trying to decide who to invite will be a nightmare, but we do need to follow the rules in order to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.

