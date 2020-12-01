Mrs Hinch stuns in the cosiest Tesco pyjamas we've ever seen The social media star showed off her look on Instagram

Mrs Hinch has us craving open fires, marshmallows and cups of hot chocolate.

The doting mum took to Instagram on Monday to show off her beautiful loungewear as part of a paid partnership, and we're not sure we've ever seen anything quite so snuggly before!

Posing up a storm for her social media followers, the queen of home hacks was dressed head-to-toe in cosy pieces from F&F, and the mother-of-one wrote: "As promised guys, coming up next is the second part of 'my faves' from the F&F range at Tesco.

"I just want to say thank you so much for how amazing you've all been in supporting me. I've been so excited to share this content with you all and the love has been incredible."

Mrs Hinch in the Three Piece Lounge set

First up, the social media star – whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe – showed off F&F's 'Three Piece Lounge Set'.

Available to buy in-store for £29, the fluffy outfit features white bottoms, a tank top and a long cardigan in matching colours.

Gushing about her get-up, Sophie wrote: "I can't even explain to you how soft and fluffy this set is. I wish you could feel it through the screen!"

Next, Sophie showed off the popular brand's 'Lounge Set' in grey.

Sophie in the 'Lounge Set' in grey

Donning F&F's loose-fitting bottoms and a tank top in a matching colour, the chic look is perfect for all those 'do nothing' days over the Christmas period, but will still look fab beneath a coat for a quick dash to the shops.

The famous mum in the epic 'Teddy Robe'

Last, but by no means least, the 30-year-old could be seen wearing the 'Teddy Robe', a fluffy grey dressing gown that featured a hood adorned with teddybear ears for good measure.

"And finally guys, we have the Teddy Robe. Just look at it. It's so cute! It has an amazing hood which makes it even more snug and these really cute ears. It's also made from recycled polyester which is just amazing!" wrote Sophie alongside a photo of herself wearing the piece.

Tesco shop, anyone?

