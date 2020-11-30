We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Saira Khan's on-screen outfits are always so chic, and her latest look might be her best yet. Surprising Loose Women viewers on Monday, the mum-of-two returned to the hit panel show in a burgundy mini dress from Zara – and fans are swooning.

Delivering a masterclass in accessorising, Saira paired her autumnal frock with black tights and gold layered necklaces from Lily Baker Jewels. As for her hair and makeup, she wore her brunette tresses down in a sleek, straight style and opted for a natural, dewy complexion. Modelling a brown shimmering shadow complete with subtle rosy blusher and a high-shine berry lipgloss to match, Saira looked absolutely stunning!

A unique design, the TV star's dotted frock features long sleeves, a dramatic V-shaped neckline and a waist-cinching tie belt. Extremely popular, its already sold out online but rest assured, we've found a similar style from H&M.

Priced at £24.99, this wine-coloured mini is fitted with long, wide-cuffed sleeves, a V-neck and wrap over front. A great desk-to-daywear option, we can see this burgundy number paired with a blazer, tights and ankle boots for the office. Getting glammed up for date night? Add heels, statement earrings and a matching clutch bag into the mix.

Wrap dress, £24.99, H&M

Saira often has fans clamouring to get their hands on her latest buys, and she's recently added a new accessory to her jewellery collection – HELLO!'s limited-edition Kindness necklace. Doesn't she look lovely?

Saira isn't the only fan either as Lorraine Kelly, Andrea McLean, Lydia Bright and Kimberley Walsh have all been spotted wearing one. Every Kit Heath x HELLO! Kindness necklace you buy comes with a £5 voucher to donate to your choice of charity from our shortlist of five, making this thoughtful gift even more special.

