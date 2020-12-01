Ruth Langsford sends fans wild in plunging magenta dress

Returning to the Loose Women panel on Tuesday, Ruth Langsford certainly made a statement when she stepped out in the dreamiest magenta dress from The Pretty Dress Company! Giving off major vintage vibes, the TV star's outfit had fans swooning, and we can see why.

Ruth looked so stunning on Tuesday

Wearing her iconic blonde bob down in a sleek, straight style, Ruth opted for a natural and dewy complexion. She modelled a brown smokey shadow complete with soft rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss to match. The presenter also added a silver jewellery set which included hooped earrings, a luxe watch and a delicate teardrop necklace.

Myla Midi Dress, £129, Pretty Dress Company

Obsessed with her latest look? Us too - and it's still available to shop online. Priced at £129, the 'Myla' is made from stretch luxe crepe and features an elegant V-neck, fitted bodice, mid-length sleeves, a full skirt with pockets and a concealed centre back zip. A timeless style ideal for both the office and date night, it also comes in six other colours – black, red, cobalt, ivory, navy and forest green.

Ruth's on-screen outfits are always hugely popular, and she recently impressed fans in yet another Loose Women look. Donning a chic satin shirt from & Other Stories, the mum-of-one paired her gorgeous green top with a waist-cinching pencil skirt from Karen Millen and a figure-flattering buckle belt.

Posting a video of her outfit on Instagram, she wrote: "Shirt & skirt combo for @loosewomen today. Bottle green satin shirt @andotherstories, belted skirt @karen_millen, snake print court shoes @dune_london."

We're not surprised that fans were in love with the look - with many rushing to share their compliments on the post. "Looovvvee the blouse!!!" one wrote, while another added: "You looked amazing Ruth as always." We can't wait to see what she wears next!"

