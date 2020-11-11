We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford is a big fan of colour blocking, but on Wednesday the TV star took a walk on the wild side when she stepped out in the most unusual animal print shirt from & Other Stories. Surprising Loose Women viewers with her bold new look, Ruth modelled the brand's abstract zebra print blouse, teaming her multi-coloured top with gold statement earrings – so chic!

RELATED: Ruth Langsford just wore the boldest new jumper - and we love it!

Loading the player...

VIDEO: You'll want Ruth Langsford's autumnal leopard print dress

Ruth turned to & Other Stories – one of the Duchess of Cambridge's go-to brands

Looking as lovely ever, the presenter wore her iconic blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style and opted for natural, dewy makeup. Complimenting the blue, purple and orange hues of her vibrant blouse, Ruth dusted her eyes in a brown smokey shadow complete with rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss to match.

READ: Ruth Langsford recalls upsetting experience with workplace sexism

Obsessed with her shirt? Us too, and while Ruth's exact style has already sold out, we've found a number of stylish alternatives adorned in the classic zebra print.

MORE: Eamonn Holmes reveals major confusion as he reaches out to fans

Zebra print long shirt, £13.99, New Look

Reduced from £19.99 to £13.99 in the sale, New Look is selling this oversized shirt. Effortlessly cool, we can see this floaty style tucked into a pencil skirt complete with stilettos for the office. Looking for something more casual? Coordinate with skinny jeans and ankle boots to take on the weekend.

Neon Rose Zebra Shirt, £30, ASOS

We're also loving this dramatic zebra print shirt from ASOS. It's fitted with a Spread collar, button placket, voluminous sleeves and button cuffs. Shop it online for £30.

Ruth's on-screen outfits are always a big hit with viewers and on Tuesday the TV star had fans clamouring to get their hands on her bright pink jumper from John Lewis. Taking off-duty dressing to a whole new level, the presenter looked absolutely radiant as she teamed her round-necked knit with a statement leather skirt from Principles.

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Ruth was immediately showered with compliments. "Go Ruthie, strutting your stuff! looking fabulous in pink," wrote one. "Adore that coral pink jumper," added another.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.