Bringing a pop of colour to our screens, Ruth Langsford certainly made a statement when she stepped out in the prettiest pink jumper from John Lewis to present Tuesday's episode of Loose Women. Taking off-duty dressing to a whole new level, the TV star looked absolutely radiant as she teamed her round-necked knit with a statement leather skirt from Principles.

RELATED: Ruth Langsford reveals inspiring reason behind her fashion line

READ: Ruth Langsford reveals husband Eamonn's VERY cheeky compliment

Ruth looked so chic on Tuesday's episode

Keeping all focus on her desk-to-daywear ensemble, Ruth polished off her look with demure silver earrings and a poppy brooch. Wearing her glossy blonde hair down in a sleek, straight style, the Loose Women star made sure to colour coordinate her makeup with the bright pink hues of her jumper. She modelled a purple smokey eye complete with rosy blusher and a Parisian pink lipgloss to match – so glamorous!

MORE: Amanda Holden's figure-hugging trousers are made of the softest material

Loving her latest look? Good news, Ruth's jumper is still available to shop online for £63.20, and it also comes in five other colours – light blue, navy, berry, light grey and cobalt. Made from 100% cashmere, this luxury find is designed to last in look as well as quality. Featuring a V-neck and rib trims for a modern feel, the brand recommends teaming this wardrobe essential with a shirt and tailored trousers for the office, jeans for the weekend or a pleated midi skirt for an evening date – sounds good to us!

Pink Cashmere Jumper, £63.20, John Lewis

Revered for her sophisticated sense of style, Ruth is fast becoming a fashion icon thanks to her on-screen outfits coupled with her hugely successful QVC range. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! about her new AW collection, the famous mum revealed that it's important to her to cater to "women of a certain age" who often "feel invisible".

The 60-year-old went on to say that having the opportunity to design her own clothing line has been incredible. "It's been beyond my wildest dreams," she began.

"I didn't go looking for this. I didn't ever think of myself as any kind of fashionista or designer. I just liked clothes. I liked fashion to my own level. And so when my agent said that QVC would like to talk to me about possibly doing a clothing range with them, I was like 'wow!' I practically ran to that meeting. I was so excited."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.