Strictly's Ranvir Singh just floored fans in her bodycon dress This. Is. Gorgeous.

Good Morning Britain star Ranvir Singh has wowed viewers in another gorgeous on-screen outfit - this time a chic red pencil dress from Next.

ITV fashion stylist Debbie Harper shared a beautiful snap of the Strictly Come Dancing contestant on Instagram in her new frock, and unsurprisingly fans were quick to react!

"Wow you look amazing," one wrote, with another replying: "Looking fabulous Ranvir, beautiful lady." A further follower added: "You have a fantastic figure Ranvir. That dress is gorgeous on you."

Ranvir rocked her bodycon red dress

Even better, Ranvir's ultra-flattering dress costs just £38 from Next. We predict a sell-out, and there's plenty of other classic Autumn/Winter colours to choose from, too.

It's not the first time the presenter has sparked a big fan reaction with her fashion choices - she recently rocked a waist-cinching purple wrap dress on the show, and stunned in a pretty Karen Millen number on Strictly: It Takes Two.

Bodycon dress, £38, Next

Sharing a sweet picture on Instagram, she wrote: "Much fun was had with @rylan on tonight's #ittakestwo… @pernicegiovann1 and I just happened to come out wearing the same colour too… it's amazing when things just work like that! Thank you @natreadstylist for providing me with this gorgeous @karen_millen dress."

Wearing Karen Millen on It Takes Two

Ranvir has been open about the fact she has lost some weight since starting her busy training routine for Strictly.

"I just realised I have dropped two dress sizes in two weeks. So there has definitely been a change," the 43-year-old shared on GMB, to which host Piers Morgan quipped: "You're hot baby!"

Looking chic in purple

Ranvir and Giovanni enjoyed another successful night on the show on Saturday, wowing viewers with their graceful American Smooth to I Say A Little Prayer. And we couldn't help but swoon over her floral dress and pretty pink makeup, too! What will she wear next?