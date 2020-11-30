We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We've been loving Strictly Come Dancing star Ranvir Singh's gorgeous on-screen wardrobe!

The star looked beautiful in a green pencil dress from Karen Millen for her appearance on sister show It Takes Two on Thursday - joking about her matching outfit with partner Giovanni Pernice - and fans are just as in love with the look as we are.

Sharing a sweet picture on Instagram, she wrote: "Much fun was had with @rylan on tonight's #ittakestwo… @pernicegiovann1 and I just happened to come out wearing the same colour too… it's amazing when things just work like that! Thank you @natreadstylist for providing me with this gorgeous @karen_millen dress."

WATCH: Ranvir Singh looks gorgeous in green on Strictly: It Takes Two

Countless fans were quick to react to Ranvir's transformation since joining the Strictly cast, with one writing: "Definitely got a twinkle in your eye since you started Strictly. Look like a different person."

Another added: "Go Ranvir, you look amazing - that's it, I'm taking dancing up when I can!" while a further fan commented: "You look incredible in that green."

Chain belt dress, £99, Karen Millen

The Good Morning Britain presenter recently rocked another flattering dress on her morning show, too, looking beautiful in the figure-hugging purple frock from Star by Julian MacDonald at Debenhams.

Ranvir has been open about the fact she has lost some weight since starting her busy training routine for Strictly.

Looking pretty in purple

"I just realised I have dropped two dress sizes in two weeks. So there has definitely been a change," the 43-year-old shared on the show, to which host Piers Morgan quipped: "You're hot baby!"

Ranvir and Giovanni enjoyed another successful night on the show on Saturday, wowing viewers with their graceful American Smooth to I Say A Little Prayer. And we couldn't help but swoon over her floral dress and pretty pink makeup, too…

