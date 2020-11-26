Ranvir Singh displays weight loss in stunning figure-hugging dress The Strictly Come Dancing star has dropped two dress sizes

Ranvir Singh is reaping the benefits of appearing on Strictly Come Dancing – not only is she mastering difficult dances each week, but she's also getting much fitter in the process.

So no wonder she had a huge smile on her face on Thursday morning, displaying her recent weight loss in a stunning figure-hugging purple dress from Star by Julian MacDonald at Debenhams.

The eye-catching vibrant hue complimented Ranvir's skin tone beautifully, while the deep plunge and nipped-in waist highlighted her trimmed-down figure. What's more, it's now just £22.50 in the Black Friday sale – and it's selling fast!

WATCH: Ranvir Singh unveils staggering weight loss

Shared online by ITV stylist Debbie Harper (who is also known as 'Debbie Dresses' on Instagram) fans were quick to praise Ranvir's "gorgeous" new look.

"Love the dress, suits you well on your gorgeous figure," complimented one. Another wrote: "Wow you look amazing. Never thought you needed to lose weight anyway but can definitely see a loss from all that dancing."

Ranvir has dropped two dress sizes

Appearing on Good Morning Britain last week, Ranvir revealed she has dropped two dress sizes in the space of two weeks thanks to her run on Strictly.

"I just realised I have dropped two dress sizes in two weeks. So there has definitely been a change," the 43-year-old shared on the show. To which host Piers Morgan quipped: "You're hot baby."

Star by Julien MacDonald Belted Dress, £22.50, Debenhams

This week, Ranvir admitted that she does not stop working on her routines – even while she's asleep!

"I’m literally moving in my sleep," the star shared in an interview with The Mirror. "My legs are moving in my sleep, re-enacting the whole thing over and over again."

"Your whole body feels it and you wake up with throbbing feet in the night and then you know you’ve really worked hard. As Giovanni keeps saying, 'If it’s not uncomfortable, it’s not right.'"

