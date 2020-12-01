We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Good Morning Britain presenter Charlotte Hawkins gave her seal of approval to Marks & Spencer's new collaboration with cult brand Ghost on Monday's show, and fans are in love, too!

The star chose to wear the 'Star Print Midaxi' from the collection, which features a wrap silhouette and pretty shooting star motifs all over it.

Sharing a pretty selfie on her Instagram, she wrote: "Shooting stars for @gmb today! @ghostfashion at @marksandspencer dress - styling @debbiedresses, Makeup @lisamejuto, Hair @cj_v88."

Charlotte looked beautiful in her M&S X Ghost dress

Charlotte's latest dress pick costs £79 at M&S, but hurry, as it's selling out quickly!

The gorgeous range of frocks has proved super popular with shoppers, and also includes smock dresses, mini dresses and statement collared pieces - a trend that's loved by the Duchess of Cambridge.

Star print dress, £79, Marks & Spencer X Ghost

In fact, many have compared Charlotte's pick to Duchess Kate's festive Alessandra Rich dress that she wore on TV show A Berry Royal Christmas.

Another of the blue ditsy floral frocks also looks very similar to the Ghost style that the royal chose for a surprise appearance on BBC One's The Big Night In alongside husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Ditsy floral dress, £69, Marks & Spencer X Ghost

Charlotte teamed her M&S X Ghost dress with a pair of chic nude heels, and styled her blonde bob in tousled waves.

And as usual, fans were quick to send their sweet compliments on her look, with one writing: "Love the dress and your style!" and another adding: "Wow, love the dress - you look gorgeous."

Charlotte rocked a leather mini skirt on Sunday

It comes after the newsreader rocked a chic leather Sosandar mini skirt on Sunday, as she posed for a photo at the Classic FM radio studios.

She wrote: "Wind down the weekend, come & join me on @ClassicFM from 7-9pm! So many amazing pieces of music, including my Young Classical Star the 26 year-old cellist Christoph Croise."

