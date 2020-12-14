﻿
claudia-winkleman

Claudia Winkleman wore a £29.99 Zara playsuit on the Strictly results show, and we're still not over it

She shopped on the high street for her outfit

Fiona Ward

Claudia Winkleman looked gorgeous on Sunday night's Strictly Come Dancing results show, didn't she?

The presenter rocked a chic short playsuit from one of her favourite high street stores, Zara, and we can't believe it cost just £29.99.

With a high neckline, button details at the shoulders and flattering three-quarter sleeves - we're not surprised Claudia's fashion stylist Sinead McKeefry chose it for her - especially with that bargain price tag.

claudia-playsuit-strictly

Claudia rocked a flattering Zara playsuit on the results show

Unsurprisingly, the star's latest on-screen look is selling out quickly, so hurry if you want to snap it up - though the Zara website states that more stock will be coming soon.

It's not the first time she has worn high street buys on Strictly - Claudia also wore a past-season sequin suit from Topshop for the launch show, and wowed in a Zara tuxedo dress back in November.

zara-playsuit

Playsuit with pockets, £29.99, Zara

For Saturday's semi final show, Claudia rocked a more luxurious look however, wearing a strapless jumpsuit from Roland Mouret - though we did spot it in the sale at Matches Fashion, reduced by 70 per cent! The chevron piece is down from £1,850 to £555.

We're used to seeing the star rock black outfits, but for Musicals week, she surprised in a white trouser suit.

The glittering Nadine Merabi two-piece was made from luxurious velvet and covered in delicate hand-embroidered sequins and metallic thread - talk about a show-stopper.

jumpsuit-claudia-winkleman

Claudia's Roland Mouret jumpsuit

But what does she wear when she's not all glammed up to film Strictly? Speaking of Claudia's off-duty style, Sinead told HELLO! that Claudia has a go-to "uniform".

"A black Gucci pea coat with her Gucci loafers and black skinny jeans. Always has been and always will be. It's the uniform. Undone hair and makeup is a must - usually last night's mascara, which is my fave look!" she added.

