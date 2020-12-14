We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Claudia Winkleman looked gorgeous on Sunday night's Strictly Come Dancing results show, didn't she?

The presenter rocked a chic short playsuit from one of her favourite high street stores, Zara, and we can't believe it cost just £29.99.

With a high neckline, button details at the shoulders and flattering three-quarter sleeves - we're not surprised Claudia's fashion stylist Sinead McKeefry chose it for her - especially with that bargain price tag.

Claudia rocked a flattering Zara playsuit on the results show

Unsurprisingly, the star's latest on-screen look is selling out quickly, so hurry if you want to snap it up - though the Zara website states that more stock will be coming soon.

It's not the first time she has worn high street buys on Strictly - Claudia also wore a past-season sequin suit from Topshop for the launch show, and wowed in a Zara tuxedo dress back in November.

Playsuit with pockets, £29.99, Zara

For Saturday's semi final show, Claudia rocked a more luxurious look however, wearing a strapless jumpsuit from Roland Mouret - though we did spot it in the sale at Matches Fashion, reduced by 70 per cent! The chevron piece is down from £1,850 to £555.

We're used to seeing the star rock black outfits, but for Musicals week, she surprised in a white trouser suit.

The glittering Nadine Merabi two-piece was made from luxurious velvet and covered in delicate hand-embroidered sequins and metallic thread - talk about a show-stopper.

Claudia's Roland Mouret jumpsuit

But what does she wear when she's not all glammed up to film Strictly? Speaking of Claudia's off-duty style, Sinead told HELLO! that Claudia has a go-to "uniform".

"A black Gucci pea coat with her Gucci loafers and black skinny jeans. Always has been and always will be. It's the uniform. Undone hair and makeup is a must - usually last night's mascara, which is my fave look!" she added.

