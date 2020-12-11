We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kate Garraway has been missing on Good Morning Britain recently, but the star appeared in a recent post on Smooth Radio's Instagram page - looking lovely in a cosy outfit.

The shot of a smiling Kate sitting in the studio read: "Kate is here to add a little sunshine to this cold December morning! She's got just the music to put a smile on your face and take you into the afternoon feeling all nice and relaxed."

Presenter Kate looked beautiful in her neutral roll neck jumper and gold velvet midi skirt, which she teamed with natural makeup and her usual chic and tousled hairstyle.

Kate Garraway looked lovely for her Smooth Radio duties

Fans were quick to comment on the snap, with many sending their support to the star.

"My admiration for you knows no bounds - great show, love it every day and your positive attitude is a credit to you and your family," one wrote, while another added: "Kate - listening to your cheery voice each day, brightens my day. Hope 2021 is a much better year for you and your family."

Plenty more commented on her look, however, with one replying: "Love your outfit!" and another adding: "You look gorgeous - where is your outfit from please?"

The star didn't add her outfit credits, but you can shop a very similar version to her skirt at Marks & Spencer - we love this silver velvet number, which is currently in the sale at £27.65.

Pleated Midi Skirt, £27.65, Marks & Spencer

Kate has kept things low-key in recent weeks, so no doubt fans were thrilled to see the smiling picture.

The GMB presenter has thanked her friends and fans for their support on a number of occasions, as her husband Derek remains ill after contracting COVID-19.

Kate recently revealed GMB co-star Ben Shephard's kind gesture

She recently revealed that her friend Ben Shephard and his wife Annie had helped her recently, saying: "Annie did come round with a food parcel the other day and it was really delicious."

Referring to her 14-year-old daughter, Kate went on: "Darcey is like, 'when is Annie coming again?'"

